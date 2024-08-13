hBits, a leading fractional ownership platform, has unveiled a new investment opportunity in Building Number 1, Commerzone, Yerwada, Pune. The asset, valued at ₹62.97 crore, offers investors a five-year average rental yield of 8.54 per cent.

The newly launched asset spans a chargeable area of 40,000 square feet and has been leased for five years to a US-listed multinational giant. The investment promises an entry yield of 8.75 per cent and an expected internal rate of return (IRR) of 14.53 per cent.

“ Yerwada, part of the Eastern Secondary Business District, has become one of Pune’s most prominent micro markets. Commerzone is highly sought after for office space, thanks to its proximity to the metro station, railway station, airport, and shopping malls” hBits stated in a press release.

The 25.7-acre commercial campus, home to esteemed tenants in technology, engineering, manufacturing, and financial services, has earned numerous accolades, including the Sword of Honor and Five Star Rating from the British Safety Council, OHSAS 45001 Certification, and the title of ‘Best Commercial Business Park’ by Realty Plus Conclave.

The company recently achieved an industry-leading IRR of 17.54 per cent upon exiting its inaugural asset, 32 Der Deutsche Parkz. With over three and a half decades of experience in commercial real estate, hBits continues to create lucrative investment opportunities for its clients.

hBits Founder and CEO, Shiv Parekh said, “Driven by robust regulatory policies and strong infrastructure development, our country is witnessing a significant uptick in leasing activity, and Pune is of the top cities experiencing this surge. Our new asset comes at a strategic time as the city experiences a robust demand for office spaces, making it an attractive investment opportunity for those looking for long term returns”.