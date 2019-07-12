HCCB inks wind power purchase pact

Leading FMCG player Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) announced that it has entered into a wind power purchase agreement for supply of 3.8 million units per annum for one of its factories situated at Nemam near Chennai under third party mechanism.

In a press statement, the company announced that the new power purchase agreement will now enable the HCCB factory to meet around 40 per cent of its total electricity requirement from renewable sources.

The agreement is in line with the Company’s sustainability goal to achieve 50 per cent of its energy requirements across all factories through renewable energy sources by 2020, the statement added.