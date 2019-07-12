Companies

HCCB inks wind power purchase pact

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Leading FMCG player Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) announced that it has entered into a wind power purchase agreement for supply of 3.8 million units per annum for one of its factories situated at Nemam near Chennai under third party mechanism.

In a press statement, the company announced that the new power purchase agreement will now enable the HCCB factory to meet around 40 per cent of its total electricity requirement from renewable sources.

The agreement is in line with the Company’s sustainability goal to achieve 50 per cent of its energy requirements across all factories through renewable energy sources by 2020, the statement added.

Published on July 12, 2019
Coca-Cola India
beverage industry
Next Story

Coca-Cola scores with World Cup campaign
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coca-Cola scores with World Cup campaign