Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for setting up a ₹3,000-crore Juice and Aerated Beverages facility at Rajkot in Gujarat, according to an official release here on Wednesday.

This project is projected to commence operations in 2026 and will take employee strength in the State to over 1,500. This facility will be in addition to HCCB’s facility at Sanand in Ahmedabad district and Goblej in Kheda district. HCCB’s network in Gujarat also includes approximately 285 distributors and over 2.24 lakh retailers, highlighting its extensive reach and impact in the State.

This investment is expected to create a considerable industrial footprint, fostering substantial economic and social growth in the region, the release said. The Government of Gujarat, in turn, has assured comprehensive support to facilitate HCCB in obtaining all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances, in a time-bound manner, as per the State’s policies and regulations.

Gujarat’s 23 MoUs

HCCB’s parent firm, Coca Cola Company has also been allocated land in Sanand GIDC-II near Ahmedabad for setting up a unit for manufacturing concentrates at a similar investment of ₹3,000 crore, a government official had told businessline last week.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Wednesday said in a release that it has signed 23 MoUs with different companies for an estimated investment of ₹1 lakh-crore at an official event held in Gandhinagar.

