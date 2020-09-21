HCL to acquire Australian firm DWS

School’s out for those not connected
HCL Technologies Limited (HCL) on Monday announced its intent to acquire DWS Limited (DWS), a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group.
DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals, HCL said in a statement without disclosing the deal size.
The DWS Group had revenues of A$167.9 million in financial year 2020. The acquisition of DWS will strongly enhance HCL’s contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL’s client portfolio across key industries, it said.
HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. It has been delivering technology solutions to some of the region’s largest companies. The transaction is expected to close in December, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, it said.
“HCL has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitilisation and growing the local ecosystem. DWS has forged a sterling reputation, powered by highly-talented consultants who enable organisations to be at the cutting edge of technology,” Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies said.
Shares of HCL were trading at ₹844.55, up 4.12 per cent, on the BSE in morning trade.
