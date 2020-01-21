Companies

HDFC AMC Q3 profit climbs 45% to ₹352 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹352.5 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

In comparison, the company, had a posted a PAT of ₹243.3 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company’s total income rose 11 per cent to ₹592 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal from ₹532.7 crore in the same period last financial year.

The total asset managed by the fund house increased by 14 per cent to ₹3,82,500 crore at the end of December, 2019 from ₹3,35,000 crore in the end of December, 2018.

The average assets under management of actively managed equity funds stood at ₹1.66 lakh crore as on December 2019 with a market share of 15.8 per cent. This excluded arbitrage and index funds.

HDFC AMC is investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, which has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income.

Published on January 21, 2020
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Rane (Madras) posts 66% drop in Q3 profit