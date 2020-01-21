HDFC AMC Q3 profit climbs 45% to ₹352 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹352.5 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

In comparison, the company, had a posted a PAT of ₹243.3 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company’s total income rose 11 per cent to ₹592 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal from ₹532.7 crore in the same period last financial year.

The total asset managed by the fund house increased by 14 per cent to ₹3,82,500 crore at the end of December, 2019 from ₹3,35,000 crore in the end of December, 2018.

The average assets under management of actively managed equity funds stood at ₹1.66 lakh crore as on December 2019 with a market share of 15.8 per cent. This excluded arbitrage and index funds.

HDFC AMC is investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, which has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income.