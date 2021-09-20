HDFC Bank, Paytm set to launch co-branded credit cards

HDFC Bank and Paytm on Monday announced plans for launching a comprehensive range of credit cards powered by Visa.

“The partnership aims to provide one of the widest range of offerings across customer segments, with a special focus on millennials, business owners and merchants,” said a statement.

Customised cards

The credit cards will be customised to meet distinct needs of retail customers, from new-to-credit users to affluent users, and will offer one of the best-in-class rewards and cashback for users, it further said, adding that the new cards offering will also facilitate small business owners.

The launch is planned in October 2021 to coincide with the festive season to tap into potentially higher consumer demand for credit card offers, EMIs and Buy Now Pay Later options, with the full suite of products to be on offer by the end of December 2021.