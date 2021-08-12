Heads Up For Tails raises $37 million in Series A funding round

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Pet-care company Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) said on Thursday it has raised about ₹277 crore ($37 million) in Series A funding. The funding round was led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor W&C PetTech.
The company said the funds will enable it to expand its distribution across India and accelerate new product development and manufacturing.
Pet food sales soar 20 per cent in 2020 due to increse in pet adoption during lockdown
Founded in 2008 by Rashi Sanon, Heads Up For Tails has launched over 100 pet care products, including preservative-free treats, orthopaedic beds and organic supplements.
“We aim to create products and educational material for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life. We will continue to become a permanent part of people’s lives as pet parenting partners by leveraging our in-house expertise and experience of over 12 years of working with dogs and cats,” said Sanon.
Pets can contract new, more contagious variant of Covid-19: Study
The company also aims to increase its employee count from 350 to 450 this year. It plans to introduce a line of fresh pet food across the country and expand its portfolio of 10 exclusive international brands such as Pet Head, Isle of Dog and Wild Earth that it represents in the country.
“India’s pet-care market is valued at about $600 million, growing at 20-plus per cent CAGR, and is likely to expand multifold over the next decade. In addition to increasing pet ownership and pet spends, this market will grow as supply for quality products gets unlocked. We believe Heads Up For Tails has the opportunity to become the destination for all things pet care with a focus not just on commerce, but also curation, content and consultation,” said Sakshi Chopra, Managing Director, Sequoia India.
“HUFT has great momentum to delight its fast-growing community of furry consumers and we would love to support the growth of the company for several years to come,” added Arjun Anand, Executive Director, Verlinvest.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...