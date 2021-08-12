Heads Up For Tails raises $37 million in Series A funding round

Pet-care company Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) said on Thursday it has raised about ₹277 crore ($37 million) in Series A funding. The funding round was led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor W&C PetTech.

The company said the funds will enable it to expand its distribution across India and accelerate new product development and manufacturing.

Founded in 2008 by Rashi Sanon, Heads Up For Tails has launched over 100 pet care products, including preservative-free treats, orthopaedic beds and organic supplements.

“We aim to create products and educational material for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life. We will continue to become a permanent part of people’s lives as pet parenting partners by leveraging our in-house expertise and experience of over 12 years of working with dogs and cats,” said Sanon.

The company also aims to increase its employee count from 350 to 450 this year. It plans to introduce a line of fresh pet food across the country and expand its portfolio of 10 exclusive international brands such as Pet Head, Isle of Dog and Wild Earth that it represents in the country.

“India’s pet-care market is valued at about $600 million, growing at 20-plus per cent CAGR, and is likely to expand multifold over the next decade. In addition to increasing pet ownership and pet spends, this market will grow as supply for quality products gets unlocked. We believe Heads Up For Tails has the opportunity to become the destination for all things pet care with a focus not just on commerce, but also curation, content and consultation,” said Sakshi Chopra, Managing Director, Sequoia India.

“HUFT has great momentum to delight its fast-growing community of furry consumers and we would love to support the growth of the company for several years to come,” added Arjun Anand, Executive Director, Verlinvest.