Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG), a cancer care hospital chain, witnessed a 47.17 per cent surge in net profit, reaching ₹3.65 crore in the first quarter of FY24, as compared to ₹2.48 crore in the previous year.

The Bengaluru-based hospital chain experienced a growth of 12.86 per cent in revenues from operations, amounting to ₹459.71 crore in comparison to ₹407.31 crore in June 2022.

The company’s profit before tax remained relatively stable, standing at ₹10.52 crore, which was almost unchanged from ₹10.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

