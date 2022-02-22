Hero MotoCorp, BPCL partner to set up charging infrastructure

Hero MotoCorp and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Tuesday said they have collaborated to set up charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers across the country.

This will be part of Bharat Petroleum’s focus on new business segments for sustainable growth. BPCL had announced in September last year that it is converting 7,000 conventional retail outlets into ‘Energy Stations’ providing multiple fuelling options, which will include EV charging facility.

The two entities will first establish substantial charging infrastructure at existing energy stations and subsequently broaden the collaboration to develop more synergies within the EV ecosystem and adjacent business verticals, , Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

In the first phase, charging stations will be set up across nine cities starting with Delhi and Bengaluru, it said adding that the network will be then expanded across the country.

Hero MotoCorp will soon commence the infrastructure development in the two cities. Each charging station will feature multiple charging points including DC and AC chargers and will be available for use to all two-wheeled EVs. The entire user charging experience will be controlled by a Hero MotoCorp mobile-app and will be a cashless transaction model, it said.

“Sustainability has been a key pillar of growth within the Hero MotoCorp global ecosystem. Now, with our Vision “Be the Future of Mobility” we are aggressively advancing our initiatives towards the technologies and solutions that will empower all individuals, societies and industries to contribute towards the planet’s environmental targets,” Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

In addition to developing world-class and tech-driven sustainable emerging mobility solutions, the company is also making significant efforts towards building a robust EV ecosystem and offering the most advanced services to customers, he said.

“The partnership with BPCL, which is already at the forefront of customer energy solutions, will be beneficial for both the EV segment and customers. This collaboration will also unlock opportunities for asset allocation and expansion in the future,” Munjal added.

The companies said they may utilise the gateways created to make additional investments into building a robust EV ecosystem.

“India’s personal mobility is primarily driven by two-wheelers who form the largest part of our valued customer base and the two-wheeler segment has been the early adopters of electric two wheelers. Our alliance with Hero MotoCorp, global leader in the two-wheeler industry and with a fine penchant for innovation, is therefore an extremely strategic step towards ushering in an era of best-in-class EV charging solutions for our customers in our energy stations and an exciting future of innovative solutions in the EV sector,” Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL, said.