Hero MotoCorp inducts former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar to its board

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has further augmented its leadership by onboarding distinct experts to its Board of Directors, including Rajnish Kumar, former Chairman of State Bank of India.
Kumar has been appointed as an independent non-executive director on the board of the company, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Kumar completed his three-year term as Chairman of SBI in October last year. During his tenure, the Bank developed YONO, a digital platform, which established SBI as a global leader in the adoption of technology and innovation. He is a career banker with nearly four decades of service with SBI.
He currently serves as an independent director on the boards of many other prestigious companies including HSBC, Asia Pacific, L&T Infotech and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Resilient Innovations (BharatPe).
Hero MotoCorp joins hands with Gilera Motors to expand operations in Argentina
Hero MotoCorp has also appointed Vasudha Dinodia and Camille Tang as non-executive directors on the board.
Dinodia is well known as a next-gen entrepreneur credited with founding the boutique chocolate start-up Choko La in 2005, and Tang is well-known name in the global technology landscape and brings with her several decades of rich and diverse global experience in varied sectors such as finance, retail, technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). She is currently an advisor on software and white label SaaS start-ups in Canada and the US.
Tang is an alumnus of the Stanford and Harvard Universities and sits on several other global advisory boards. A citizen of the US, she is currently engaged in multiple public service initiatives.
“With these current appointments, Hero MotoCorp now has 11 Board Members, of which 25 per cent are women, thereby clearly exhibiting the company’s focus on Diversity and Inclusion, which will significantly enhance the company’s performance,” Hero MotoCorp added.
