Hero MotoCorp launches special retail finance carnival

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, on Friday has launched a special Retail Finance Carnival in which it is bringing a range of retail finance schemes through the company’s finance partners.

Through this initiative, the company also aims to promote accessibility, availability, awareness and innovation in retail finance for customers across segments, the company said in a statement.

Starting Friday, the Carnival will go on till December 31. It will allow customers across segments in the nation to have convenient access to finance and increase their purchasing power with attractive first-in-segment offers such as Zero Down Payment, Zero Rate of Interest and Zero Processing Fee.

“In addition to the main offers, the Carnival also provides innovative financial products to customers, such as Kishan Kisht, No Hypothecation and Suvidha (no bank cheque),” Hero MotoCorp said.

Aadhaar-based loan scheme

Hero MotoCorp has also launched an Aadhaar based loan application scheme, under which customers are only required to present their Aadhaar card to be eligible for vehicle financing.

“Customers can visit authorised Hero MotoCorp dealerships and online channels to avail the schemes,” the company added.