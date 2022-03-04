Hero MotoCorp unveils ‘Vida’ as its brand for EVs

Country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Friday unveiled a brand called Vida for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).

The brand launch comes ahead of the unveiling of the company’s first EV on July 1, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Brijmohan Lall, Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp, the company said in a statement.

Introducing Vida, Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, also announced a $100 million global sustainability fund.

The fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that have a positive impact on the planet, it said.

Logo unveiled

Unveiling the new brand logo and the ‘sunrise’ visual identity of Vida, Powered by Hero Pawan Munjal said, “Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation.”

“This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place,” he said.

The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022, the company said.

“When I see our future generations, especially my grandchildren, all I want to do is build a future of optimism, a future of positive energy, a future which is clean, where everyone has something to look forward to and participate in something bigger and better. With the creation of ‘Vida’ we will offer everyone the opportunity to thrive, grow and live better while continuing to move the way they want. I will lead this initiative from the front,” Munjal added.

The announcement of the brand name officially confirms now that the dispute between Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric are set aside. In 2019, Pawan Munjal’s nephew Naveen Munjal (Hero Electric) had claimed exclusive brand rights over green vehicles, which went to court also for legal battle.

However, recently, Hero Electric has withdrawn the petition against Hero MotoCorp for use of 'Hero' brand for EVs.