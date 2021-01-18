Hero Motors to buy strategic stake in UK’s Hewland Engineering

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Hero Motors Company (HMC) on Monday said it is securing a strategic stake in UK’s transmission design technology company Hewland Engineering Ltd.
The acquisition will enable Hero Motors to create a competitive single source entity to design and manufacture high-quality transmission products, particularly in the emerging EV segment, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across North America, Europe and India, it said in a statement.
The acquisition made for an undisclosed sum will also enable Hewland to further strengthen its product and service portfolio – particularly in the area of transmissions for electrified passenger cars – and aggressively pursue opportunities among global OEMs and tier-I suppliers.
“Hewland has over 60 years of rich heritage and experience at the top levels of global motorsport and OEM component supply. This investment represents a significant strategic inflection point for us in the transmission product segment,” Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director at HMC, said.
He said the company is continuing to invest in the UK as it is a significant hub for its EV and cycle-focused activities in particular, as well as for Hewland’s established motorsport customer base.
This investment comes as Hero Motors continues to record strong growth in the first half of financial-year 2021, driven by major export projects and strong volume growth in its domestic market, Munjal said.
As part of its three-year roadmap shared earlier this year, the group plans to treble international revenues by augmenting its R&D and business-development activities within the European Union, the company added.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...