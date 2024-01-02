Chocolates major the Hershey Company on Tuesday said that it has appointed Luigi Mirri as the General Manager, India, effective January 1. Currently serving as the General Manager of APAC, Luigi will expand his responsibilities to include India.

This comes after Geetika Mehta, who was serving as the India MD for the past two and a half years at the company, has quit. She has been appointed as the MD of Nivea India.

In a statement, Rohit Grover, President, International at The Hershey Company, said, “Both India and APAC play crucial roles in shaping our company’s future. Our business in India, in particular, is growing, and a strategically important market for the future. Luigi’s outstanding track record in steering growth for large enterprises, driving profitability, and turnarounds, will guide his leadership as we continue to tap our desired growth and unlock new potential.”

Luigi Mirri, General Manager, Hershey India and APAC added, “I am excited to contribute to the broader transformation goals and growth of our company. India is a key focus for Hershey, bringing moments of goodness to our consumers with fantastic products and our commitment to talent development and leadership building. I’m excited about the prospect of collaborating with the talented team here to make an impact for the company and our people.”

