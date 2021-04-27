Companies

Hetero inks voluntary licensing pact with MSD for Molnupiravir

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 27, 2021

B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman   -  P_V_SIVAKUMAR

The investigational oral antiviral drug will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Hyderabad

Pharma company Hetero has entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD for the manufacturing and distribution of investigational oral therapeutic antiviral drug ‘Molnupiravir’ for the treatment of Covid-19.

Under the deal, Hetero will be allowed to expand access of Molnupiravir in India and in other low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), following the approvals for emergency use authorisation by local regulatory agencies.

Molnupiravir is an investigational oral antiviral agent currently being studied in a Phase-3 trial for the treatment of non-hospitalised patients with confirmed Covid-19.

MSD is developing Molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

“Hetero has partnered with MSD to enable access of Molnupiravir for Covid-19 to the Indian population at this much important time to fight the pandemic,” B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group of Companies, said in a release.

“We are vertically integrated to manufacture and commercially ready to supply this product to patients swiftly across the country. We will be immediately approaching the DCGI to seek regulatory pathway and emergency use authorisation,”' he added.

Molnupiravir will be manufactured in Hetero’s formulation facility in Hyderabad which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as USFDA and EU, among others.

Published on April 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.