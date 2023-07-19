Hinduja Global Solutions, a provider of solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM) and digital media services, announced the inauguration of its multilingual customer experience (CX) hub in Barranquilla, Colombia.

At present, the CX hub has more than 150 employees and is expected to ramp up to more than 300 by the end of 2023, said the company.

The hub, which initially began operations in November 2022 from a co-working space, is currently supporting clients with English, Spanish, and Portuguese CX requirements. Located in Barranquilla on the northern coast of the country, the new modern contact centre location currently supports clients in the logistics and consumer industries and will add other clients subsequently.

Colombia has been growing steadily as an attractive nearshore destination for CX services, led by many advantages including the presence of high-quality multi-lingual talent, multiple universities, and time zone alignment to North American markets.

HGS believes that the new hub in Barranquilla will act as a catalyst to significantly scale its CX capabilities for its expanding multilingual client base globally.