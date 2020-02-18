‘Hike in import duty could lead to 100% surge in MRP of toys’

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Indian toy importers, traders and retailers, who are already reeling under the impact of the economic slowdown have warned that the recent hike in import duty would lead up to 100 per cent surge in the MRP of imported toys in the domestic market.
The United Toys Association (UTA) also said the impact of coronavirus in China could lead to a short-term mismatch between demand and supply in the industry.
The import duty on toys was recently increased from 20 per cent to 60 per cent.
Speaking to BusinessLine, Farooq M Shabdi, President of United Toys Association, said within 3-4 months of the hike in import duty, there will be an impact on availability of toys in India. Nearly, 85 per cent of toys sold here are imported.
The association, which has over 1,200 members, held a protest in Mumbai on Monday opposing the hike. “The government has turned a blind eye towards importers in order to promote ‘Make In India’. The initiative isn’t wrong; however, India doesn’t have the capacity to make these products in India,” Shabdi said.
He explained that India’s regulatory regime along with lack of skill, quality, research and development and infrastructure are the primary issues.
Rehan Dhorajiwala, a member of UTA, said when they represented their case with Finance Minister, they were directed to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. “We have made our representation, and have taken an appointment with Goyal.”
Gulshan Hasija, spokesperson of UTA, said: “The industry saw a sales decline of 20 per cent last year due to the economic slowdown. We were just recovering from it when the duty hike was announced. Now, there is also uncertainty over imports from China due to the coronavirus.”
As much as 75 per cent of the toys imported are from China, Shabdi said. “The coronavirus broke during the Chinese new year, and the country was shut for trade at that time anyway. Now, we are getting signals that there might be a short-term impact because of the coronavirus. Though it might not be huge, a mismatch [in demand and supply] is possible,” he added.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...