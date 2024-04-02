India is an emerging travel market, said Hilton President, Asia Pacific Alan Watts, following an announcement of Conrad Hotels & Resorts debut in Jaipur, India. The new 246-room Conrad Jaipur, developed in collaboration with SunnyRaj Properties Pvt Ltd, is set to open in 2027.

The hospitality company, has said the Conard Jaipur will be situated in the Mansarovar area, and will be located in a 15-minute drive from the airport. The hotel’s design will reflect Jaipur’s rich history, offering a stylish atmosphere. Catering to high-end travelers, Conrad Jaipur will feature luxurious amenities. Room options will range from deluxe rooms to suites with private plunge pools, with a presidential suite for those seeking the ultimate luxury experience. The hotel will also have space to host events such as weddings and other functions, along with landscaped lawns, courtyards, and gardens.

Rajasthan boasts 75 per cent of India’s heritage properties, and its capital city Jaipur has fast established itself as a choice destination for tourism and weddings.

We are proud to partner with SunnyRaj Properties Pvt Ltd, introduce our award-winning Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand to Jaipur, and capture the burgeoning demand of the wedding industry here. This latest signing underscores Hilton’s time-tested ability to deliver best-in-class owner returns, and we look forward to shaping the future of luxury hospitality here,” he said.

With a current portfolio of 26 hotels in India and an additional 19 planned, this new addition strengthens Hilton’s focus on expanding its luxury hotels in India, following the announcement of India’s first Waldorf Astoria in Jaipur last year, the company said.