Speciality chemical conglomerate Himadri Speciality Chemical on Tuesday reported a 42.60 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹122.78 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, buoyed by over 26 per cent y-o-y increase in its revenue. The company had posted a net profit of ₹86.10 crore for the first quarter last fiscal.

Revenue for Q1-FY25 grew 26.24 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,200.41 crore (₹950.91 crore), according to a stock exchange filing.

The company said the results showcased significant achievements across key metrics. During the period under review, sales volumes grew to 1,39,175 mt (1,01,030 mt), registering a growth of 38 per cent.

“A significant milestone is our achievement of becoming debt-free, boasting a positive net cash balance. This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to disciplined capital deployment and efficient working capital utilisation,” said Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical.

The company said its focus on both profitability as well as disciplined balance sheet led to a sustainable ROCE of 28 per cent. “Our current businesses are growing at a strong pace and fueling our vision for progression in current and new businesses,” Choudhary added.