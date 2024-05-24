Hindalco Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company, net profit in Q4 to surge 18 per cent YoY to ₹2,852 crore due to lower cost, as per the average of estimates shared by nine brokerages. However, the revenue is expected to decline 2.5 per cent to ₹54,443 crore.

The company will announce its results on Friday.

Novelis, the company’s US subsidiary, reported that its Net income attributable to common shareholder and net income from continuing operations of $600 million, down 9 per cent y-o-y while net income excluding special items was $688 million, down 12 per cent y-o-y. Rolled product shipments of 951 kilo tonnes, up 2 per cent y-o-y.

Nuvama expects aluminium, including Utkal, EBITDA to inch up by 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter amid flat volume, with CoP aided marginally by higher aluminium prices.

The fall in e-auction coal price in Q4 FY24 will get reflected in Q1 FY’25 due to lag effect, it said.

It factors copper EBITDA per tonne of $660 a tonne down 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Overall, EBITDA per tonne to improve to $525, up by 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter.