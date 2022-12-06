Hinduja Tech (HT), an engineering services company that is part of the Hinduja Group, has acquired UK-based Drive System Design (DSD), engaged in the development of electrified propulsion systems for an undisclosed sum.

DSD currently provides advanced engineering to an automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, defense and aviation industries from locations in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Asia.

Enhancing design

The deal is expected to enable Hinduja Tech to provide end-to-end electrified propulsion systems design and development capabilities, enhancing its full-vehicle design and development position, according to a statement.

DSD has been focused on futuristic powertrain technology (ePT) since its inception over 15 years ago and has a state-of-the-art infrastructure in the UK and the United States, it says,

“Both the UK and the US have high-end engineering talent and are leading the charge in the transition to electric mobility. As this demand increases, the combination of HT and DSD strengths will enable offering the best-in-class eMobility solutions for global markets,” said Kumar Prabhas, CEO, Hinduja Tech.