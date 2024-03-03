Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCB), the bottling arm of beverage major Coca-Cola, on Saturday announced investments of ₹350 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The announcement was made at the Regional Industry Conclave, in Ujjain during a meeting between the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav and a senior-level delegation of HCCB.

With this move, the company’s cumulative investments in the state now stands at over ₹660 crore.

“The fresh infusion of capital will see the introduction of two new, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines at HCCB’s factory in Rajgarh, that will produce Affordable Small Sparkling Packs (ASSP) and Juice Tetra Packs. The expansion will not only boost HCCB’s manufacturing capabilities but also significantly contribute to the state’s economy”, the company said in a statement. It added that this underscored HCCB’s ongoing focus on enhancing its production capabilities and contributing to the local economy.

With a network of 149 distributors and 1,27,080 retailers, HCCB plays a crucial role in the state’s commerce, selling approximately 10 million cases across 29 districts, it added.

“The Government of Madhya Pradesh, in turn, has assured comprehensive support to facilitate HCCB in obtaining all necessary permissions, approvals and clearances, in a time-bound manner, as per the state’s policies and regulations”, the statement added.