Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday informed the stock exchange that the company has completed the 19.8 per cent acquisition of Nutrionalab Private Limited for ₹70 crore.

The company had earlier announced that it would acquire two D2C brands—OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition and with the current acquisition it will foray into the health and well-being category.

Nutritionalab Private Limited was founded in 2019 and HUL acquired a 19.8 per cent equity stake in the company through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts.

