Vedanta-promoted Hindustan Zinc, the country’s largest manufacturer, will take a call by the end of this year – likely around November or December on expanding its presence into the zinc-based or zinc-nickel battery making segment, its CEO and whole-time director, Arun Misra, said. The company is looking at zinc-based batteries as an alternative to lithium ones, which are currently in focus for the global energy transition.

Hindustan Zinc is already collaborating with academic institutions and companies to develop zinc-based batteries. MoUs include with JNCASR –- to research and develop zinc alloys, electrolytes and recycling processes for zinc-based batteries; and with Aesir Technologies to develop nickel-zinc (NiZn) offerings.

The company has also roped in an “India-based battery maker” into the project.

Misra explained Hindustan Zinc will be the raw material supplier; with technology being developed by the overseas partners, whereas the India-based battery-maker will be deciding on investments including setting up the factory, the location, production capacities and so on.

“Our role is primarily becoming an enabler....bring them together. If they require a guarantee of zinc supply for certain number of years till the factories are fully functional, we will provide the guarantee. We have two options. Either we say we provide zinc at an affordable price or some special discount or make an investment through equity. We will choose one of the two options depending upon the parties involved,” he told businessline.

Cost involved in a zinc battery will be “slightly lesser than lithium”; although the cost per hour will be much less.

Demand in India for such batteries would cover segments such as mobility and energy storage. The first adopters are like to be data storage facilities, solar power plants, small EVs (two to three wheelers), among others.

“So discussions are progressing quite well (with tech partner and battery-maker). By November or December, I think we’ll conclude regarding the factory and the where, how, when (part of the project),” Misra said.

Good demand in India

According to Misra, also the Chairman of the International Zinc Association (IZA), domestic demand (in India) continues to be good, bucking global trends or volatilities. Prices continue to hover in the stable $2700–2800 per tonne range.

“We forecast a significant rise in zinc demand in India by 2030, driven by emerging sectors like renewable energy and battery tech, alongside growing demand in existing industries such as infrastructure, steel expansion and automotive,” he said.

Globally, zinc demand is expected to grow by 43 per cent in solar power applications, with the wind energy sector set to double by 2030. Energy storage solutions are projected to see a sevenfold increase over the next five years.

India is hosting Zinc College 2024, an international event organised by the IZA (and hosted by Hindustan Zinc).

“If the US continues to sustain its thrust on infra post elections, we may see zinc prices push towards the $3000 per tonne mark. But right now, prices continue to be remunerative,” Misra added.

