Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), on Friday, reported a 36.48 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to ₹1,964 crore for the June 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,092 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated total income in the April-June period also fell to ₹7,564 crore against ₹9,697 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Its expenses declined to ₹4,954 crore compared to ₹5,025 crore in April-June FY23.

HZL, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.