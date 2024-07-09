The overall hiring index has seen a 12 per cent increase year-on-year (y-o-y ) indicating strong momentum in employment opportunities according a report by foundit Insights Tracker. Over the past six months, hiring has seen a robust 15 per cent growth, it added.

AI/ML specialists, digital marketers and data scientists and analysts emerge as the trending job roles preferred by top hiring industries.

The manufacturing industry saw a jump of 43 per cent y-o-y in hiring, driven by investments in automobile, consumer electronics, and textiles and apparel sectors. The construction and engineering industry has also experienced a 29 per cent increase in hiring, while consumer electronics was up 28 per cent, real state-27 per cent, energy and retail-26 per cent and IT-21 per cent.

Diversity hiring

The report also noted growth in diversity hiring in India, with a 33 per cent y-o-y surge, with sectors such as BFSI and IT-Software and Services (IT-ITeS) industries, noting job postings of 30 per cent and 19 per cent share of jobs respectively. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai lead the way as diversity hiring hubs.

Other cities that offer significant job opportunities to marginalised communities include Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. The data also revealed that 16 per cent of remote work is dedicated to people with disabilities.

On a overall basis, Bengaluru saw the highest jump among cities in terms of hiring at 24 per cent on-year, followed by Coimbatore with 23 per cent, Jaipur 21 per cent, Delhi-NCR 18 per cent, Hyderabad 17 per cent, Pune 12 per cent, Kolkata 8 per cent and Chennai 7 per cent. Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kochi all saw a drop in hiring.

While, demand for employees with over 16 years of experience was the most at 8 per cent, followed by mid-senior levels with 7-10 years of experience at 7 per cent and entry-level jobs with up to 3 years of experience at 2 per cent. Senior levels with 11-15 years of experience saw a decrease of 1 per cent and associate roles with 4-6 years experience saw no change.

