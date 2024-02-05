Keus Smart Home, a home automation company has secured its first round of external funding of ₹100 crore. Around ₹80 crores in this round would be invested by the OAKS Consumer Fund, a mid-market PE fund, with the company’s founders, Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor, pitching in the balance.

Expansion plans

The company plans to deploy the funds to establish new experience centers in key cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai.

Additionally, it aims to extend its presence in Tier I & II cities and strengthen its market leadership in Hyderabad. The funds raised will also be utilised to develop new product offerings in home automation and lighting and strategically position the brand in the premium homes segment.

Commenting on the fund raise Brijesh Chandwani, MD and Founder of Keus Smart Home said, “We are excited about this partnership with OAKS and committed to pioneering innovation, expanding our business horizons and putting India on the global map in the smart home space. We are confident in our capability to redefine the industry and set a new consumer design and hardware innovation benchmark for India’‘

Vishal Ootam, Founder and CEO of OAKS Asset Management said, “We are pleased to lead the funding round for Keus Smart Home and support their vision of transforming the home automation landscape in India. We love Keus’ commitment to design thinking and their DNA of constant innovation and are confident that this will position them as the bellwether in this space. We look forward to being a part of their continued success.”