Honda achieves export of 25 lakh scooters from India

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has achieved a milestone of exporting 25 lakh units to the world from India.

The company achieved this mark in its 19th year of operations. Honda 2Wheelers India started exports from India in 2001 with its debut model Activa.

In 2015, Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the 10-lakh mark in its 15th year of operations.

“We are proud to be the number one scooter exporter from India. With an eye on 2020, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its number one position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of exports growth in the BS-VI era," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, HMSI said.

