Japan automobile major Honda is entering the EV 2-wheeler market with the launch of its first two e-scooters—ACTIVA-e and QC1. This marks the entry of another legacy player in the EV 2-wheeler segment.

The electric vehicle (EV) sales is witnessing rapid growth, with sales standing at 0.8 million units in 2023 and projected to reach 22 million units by 2030, according to data from market intelligence platform Redseer.

Honda ACTIVA e

With the launch of ACTIVA-e and QC1, Honda looks to capture 50 percent of India’s EV market in the first year itself, noted Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

The two scooters, ACTIVA-e and QC1, feature different battery technologies. The ACTIVA-e is equipped with a swappable battery, while the QC1 comes with a fixed battery. The swappable model will operate on a subscription-based battery service, offering a convenient and cost-effective solution for EV owners, noted Mathur. Highlighting the importance of service network, he said, “The strategy is very clear in terms of establishing a service network before the sales network.”

Honda QC1

Swapping stations

To support this, the company looks to have 500 swapping stations across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, ensuring that customers will have access to a swapping station within a 5 km radius.

The new electric scooters will be manufactured at HMSI’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, confirmed that the company plans to produce and sell 100,000 units of electric scooters in the first year.

Initially, the ACTIVA-e will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries set to begin in February 2025. The QC1 will also be available in select cities from February 2025 onwards. Both models will be sold through HMSI’s selected dealer network.

According to the Vahan dashboard, total E2W registrations surged to 1,39,022 units in October as against 90,370 units in September. The market is seeing increased competition from established players such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy, along with industry giants like Bajaj, TVS, and Hero. Bajaj entered the EV market with the Chetak, TVS with the iQube, and Hero with the Vida electric scooter.