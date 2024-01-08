Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) inaugurated a third assembly line at its two-wheeler plant at Vithalapur in Gujarat, adding a capacity of 6.5 lakh units.

Honda’s best-selling two-wheeler, Activa, and other scooter models like Dio, Activa 125 and Dio 125 are manufactured at the Vithalapur facility. HMSI’s Gujarat plant also has a dedicated engine line that serves as a base to manufacture global engines (for 250cc & above category two-wheelers) to serve the global demand, like Thailand, US, Europe, Japan stated an official release from the company.

India is one of the most important production bases for Honda globally in two-wheeler manufacturing capacity, it added.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, Managing Director and CEO, HMSI, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we have inaugurated a new, third assembly line at our Vithalapur facility in Gujarat. To serve customers more efficiently with speed, undertaking this capacity expansion plan will increase HMSI’s total annual production volumes significantly. HMSI’s Gujarat plant produces scooter models for domestic as well as export markets which will help us to continue leading the trend of scooterisation not just in India but across the globe.”