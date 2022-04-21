Honda Motorcycle plans to launch 100cc bike, multiple EVs

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it plans to introduce a low-end motorcycle (100cc) for a safe and reliable daily commute.

The company will also work towards ‘business transformation’ for future and alternative mobility, and aims to strengthen its Manesar (Haryana) plant as a ‘Global Resource Factory’ for ‘Making in India for the world’.

“A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple electric vehicle (EV) model introduction in future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. HMSI also plans to enter low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets. Parallely expanding its wings overseas, HMSI aims to serve more developed countries with its highest level of global quality standards,” Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, said.

The EV introduction will happen while leveraging support from Honda’s other subsidiaries in the country. The company is undertaking a feasibility study for readying the EV model line-up and developing the overall ecosystem in India, he said.

The scooter market leader in India also aims to serve more developed countries from here. HMSI currently exports to 40 countries, he added.

On flex fuel, the company said with more than a decade’s expertise in flex fuel technology globally and over seven-million satisfied customers in Brazil market, HMSI is equipped to make a seamless flex fuel transition for two-wheeler market in India.

“Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry faces headwinds of increasing commodity and fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said.