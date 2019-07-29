Honda recalls more cars due to Takata airbag inflator issues

Form and function in gadgets: Here are the new trends
Laptops are getting thinner, shorter, smarter and more powerful. Here’s a look at what’s up and coming
Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Monday said it has expanded its campaign to replace Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflators in 5,088 units of previous generation models of the Jazz, City, CR-V, Civic and Accord, as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators.
The recall includes 10 units of the Jazz made between 2009 and 2012; 2,099 units of City (2007-2013); 52 units of Civic (2006-2008); 2,577 units of CR-V (2003 – 2008, 2011); and 350 units of the Accord made in 2003.
“The replacement will be carried out free-of-cost at HCIL dealerships across India from July 29, and the company will communicate with customers directly,” it said in a statement.
The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special micro-site created on the company’s website, it said.
As part of the Takata airbag inflator recalls, which have impacted several car makers globally, Honda Cars India continues to urge owners of Honda vehicles affected by the recall, to get their vehicles repaired at authorised dealers as soon as possible.
HCIL reiterates the importance of replacing the affected Takata front airbag inflators urgently, as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. The airbag inflator casing might rupture, which may result in injury or pose a safety risk to the vehicle occupants, the company added.
