Honda to close Wuhan plants until February 13 amid Coronavirus outbreak

Reuters SHANGHAI | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

Honda has not decided when the plants would resume

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to extend the closure period for its three car plants in Wuhan with Dongfeng Group until February 13, a company representative told Reuters on Monday.

A company spokesman had earlier said on Sunday that the automaker planned to resume production on February 14. However, the Japan-based representative said that Honda will follow local government policy and has not decided when the plants would resume.

The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus. Hubei's government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to February 13 as it seeks to contain the outbreak.

