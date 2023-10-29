Honda Motor Company will be investing in the electrified automobiles segment in India and is also planning to launch new SUVs in the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

The target of the Tokyo-based company is to bring electric vehicles (EVs) to India over the next three years and some investments will be made in the segment, Toshihiro Mibe, President, and Representative Director, Honda Motor Company Ltd, told newspersons at the Global Headquarters of the company here.

The company has drawn up a strategy for growth with specific milestones for 2030, 2035, and so on, Mibe said, adding: “A strategy will also be made by the regional management. The Indian market is a big market. The EV segment is rapidly progressing for cars and motorcycles.’‘

Honda is also open to alliances globally with partners in the industry for cars and two-wheelers and “basically believes that an alliance is good. As long as it is a win-win situation, there is a possibility for alliances,’‘ Mibe said.

There are ongoing partnerships for the company. Together with GM and Cruise, Honda is planning to launch a driverless ridehail service using the Cruise Origin, in Japan in early 2026.

The Indian market ranks 7th for Honda in terms of size. In addition to the two sedans it has in India, Honda launched Elevate, an Urban SUV.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India said that based on Elevator, which has already been launched, a new EV version of it will be launched in the next three years.

“Honda Elevate holds the potential to become a key pillar of Honda’s business in India, offering remarkable value to our evolving customers,’‘ he added. By 2030, Honda plans to bring four more electric SUVs, he said. Honda will be making investment decisions and strategy judgements along with the growth in the Indian market going forward.