Hong Kong-based apparel industry major Epic Group is planning to set up its first garment factory in India as it has acquired 40 acres of land in Bhubaneswar for the manufacturing unit.

The group has appointed diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers India to set up the manufacturing facility, valued at around ₹220 crore, at the IDCO Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The first phase is expected to be completed by May, 2025.

“Colliers in India has won a ₹220 crore Design & Build Turnkey assignment from EPIC Designers which is to set up its first manufacturing unit in the country,” said a media statement, issued on Wednesday.

This garment factory will be the first of its kind and a “gamechanger” for the apparel industry in India, it claimed, adding the company intends to employ over 6,000 people to run the facility.

“As a leader in sustainable fashion, expanding our operations to India was a natural next step given the country’s talented workforce and expertise in textile production. With Colliers as our partners, I am confident we will develop a world-class facility that sets a new standard for socially and environmentally responsible apparel manufacturing. Odisha’s pro-business environment and strategic location also make it the ideal destination for this significant investment,” said Ranjan Mahtani, Executive Chairman of Epic Group.

“The facility, managed by EPIC Group’s subsidiary, Trimetro Garments India, is benchmarked against global standards and the cutting-edge facilities the company boasts across the world...The first phase spanning 338,000 sq. ft. is expected to be completed by May, 2025 and the future expansion scope spans 381,236 sq. ft,” said Indranil Basu, Managing Director, Project Management, Colliers India.