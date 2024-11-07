The Hosteller, backpacker hostel brand, has completed its Series A funding round of ₹48 crore led by V3 Ventures, with participation from prominent investors, including Synergy Capital Partners, Unit e Consulting LLP, Real Time Angel Fund (Climber Capital), Ice VC led by Mrunal Jhaveri, and AL Trust (Thrive Ventures).

Investors, including Harsh Shah from Naman Group Family Office, Akash Hiren Zaveri, founder of Plix, and Vedang Patel, founder of The Souled Store, participated in this round.

V3 Ventures led the Series A equity round of ₹32 crore, with Blacksoil investing ₹16 crore venture debt to complete the ₹48-crore raise.

The fresh capital will be used to expand The Hosteller’s footprint across India, with plans to strengthen its presence in existing cities such as Rishikesh, Manali, Bengaluru and Delhi, while venturing into new travel destinations.

Pranav Dangi, Founder and CEO of The Hosteller, said, “This strategic investment will further strengthen our mission of delivering standardised offerings pan-India, enabled by a tech-first approach to the backpacking community. We aim to have 10,000 beds by March 2026, from the existing 2,500 beds. Backpacker hostels have become the go-to choice for GenZ and millennial travellers in the post-Covid era. The fresh capital will not only accelerate our expansion, but also help us acquire customers from newer territories.”

Founded in 2014, The Hosteller is a chain of backpacker hostels that offer experiential yet affordable and quality lodging. The company currently has more than 50 hostels across India.

It competes with goSTOPS, Wudstay, and Backpackers Panda, among others.

