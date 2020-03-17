How start-ups prep themselves in their fight against Covid-19

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
From day-to-day/hourly “contact tracking” of every meeting, remote quarantine management, supply of potable drinking water, live fitness classes enabled on mobiles, to reduction of minimum fare on shared mobility; start-ups are contributing in every little way to keep people safe from Covid-19.
GOQii, the tech-enabled preventive healthcare company, has launched ‘contact tracking’ features on its app to help users track every movement, activity and also track those who have been in close contact with them.
“The updated feature will help in social distancing as recommended by the World Health Organization, as anyone can log their body temperature, heart rate, weight, blood sugar and other vitals; symptoms like cough, cold, difficulty in breathing; food and activity log with location; log time spent with people at various occasions, including drivers of Uber, Ola with driver details, e-commerce and food delivery services like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato with their names, phone numbers and even their photographs. In case of a positive detection, users can immediately backtrack every movement and individuals that one has come in contact with in the last few days, ensuring prevention and quick detection of virus carriers simultaneously managing remote quarantine management” Vishal Gondal, founder CEO, GOQii, told BusinessLine.
Shared mobility start-up Bounce has ensured that people have access 24/7 to commute options in case of emergencies. It has reduced the minimum fare and waived off the security deposit for its services to the general public.
Health and wellness start-up Cure.fit has shut down its over 270 Cult.fit workout/fitness centres across the country on Saturday and has launched Cult.live which offers live fitness classes for everyone, which can be accessed on mobile devices or streamed on desktop and mirrored on the TV screen. “Presently sessions are offered across strength and cardio, HRX, Yoga and will be adding dance sessions soon. Sessions are free for now and we intend to keep it free for the foreseeable future,” said Ankit Nagori, co-founder.
Smart water purifier on subscription – DrinkPrime along with Bounce have installed water purifiers in 30 police stations including Avalahalli, Talagattapura, Basaveshwaranagar, within the city to provide police official with potable drinking water. The start-ups will bear the cost of the water purifier along with maintenance and servicing costs, for lifetime.
Social commerce start-up Meesho, has made available coronavirus kits on its platform. Home services marketplace Urban Company has rolled out Covid-19 health insurance and income protection cover for all its 30,000 service professionals. Under this, service professionals are offered hospitalisation cover of up to ₹25,000 and income protection of up to ₹14,000 in the event of hospitalisation due to testing positive for coronavirus.
