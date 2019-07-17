HSIL upbeat on plastic pipes, fittings biz

HSIL Limited’s plastic pipes and fitting business has clocked a turnover of ₹ 130 crore in the nine months of the financial year 2018-19 after commencing commercial production at its Sangareddy manufacturing facility in August 2018. .

The business, being branded as Truflo by Hindware, is expected to end current financial year with a sales of about ₹ 250 crore, Rajesh Pajnoo, President and Chief, HSIL’s Pipes Division, told newspersons here on Wednesday.

``We are engaged in pan-India sales for Truflo and are almost utilising the full capacity of our new plant here,’’ he said.

With a cumulative investment of ₹ 180 crore, the new manufacturing facility is one of the modern plants in the plastic pipes and fittings segment , he added. The production capacity has been increased from its original 14,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes in FY 2018-19.

``The plant has a scope to expand up to 60,000 tonnes with an additional investment of about ₹ 130 crore and we expect to touch this target in next three years, Pajnoo said.

The company also plans to export its products to the SAARC region in the third quarter of FY20.

The plastic pipes and fittings market, comprising polymerizing vinyl chloride (PVC), unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC), is around ₹ 25,000 crore. Within this, plastic pipes and fittings business in building and construction is estimated at ₹ 9,000 crore.