HSIL upbeat on plastic pipes, fittings biz

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
HSIL Limited’s plastic pipes and fitting business has clocked a turnover of ₹ 130 crore in the nine months of the financial year 2018-19 after commencing commercial production at its Sangareddy manufacturing facility in August 2018. .
The business, being branded as Truflo by Hindware, is expected to end current financial year with a sales of about ₹ 250 crore, Rajesh Pajnoo, President and Chief, HSIL’s Pipes Division, told newspersons here on Wednesday.
``We are engaged in pan-India sales for Truflo and are almost utilising the full capacity of our new plant here,’’ he said.
With a cumulative investment of ₹ 180 crore, the new manufacturing facility is one of the modern plants in the plastic pipes and fittings segment , he added. The production capacity has been increased from its original 14,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes in FY 2018-19.
``The plant has a scope to expand up to 60,000 tonnes with an additional investment of about ₹ 130 crore and we expect to touch this target in next three years, Pajnoo said.
The company also plans to export its products to the SAARC region in the third quarter of FY20.
The plastic pipes and fittings market, comprising polymerizing vinyl chloride (PVC), unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC), is around ₹ 25,000 crore. Within this, plastic pipes and fittings business in building and construction is estimated at ₹ 9,000 crore.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...