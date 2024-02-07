Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday announced changes in its managing committee. Shiva Krishnamurthy (49) will join the HUL Management Committee as Executive Director for Foods and Refreshment. Srinandan Sundaram, who is currently the Executive Director of Foods and Refreshment, will take over as the Executive Director for Homecare.

Deepak Subramanian, the current executive director of the homecare business, will be moving on to a new role overseas. The changes will be effective April 1, 2024.

Kartik Chandrasekhar, who was the executive director of the personal care business, has stepped down. Madhusudhan Rao, who is currently the executive director for the Beauty and Personal Care business, will continue to oversee the business in the interim.

“Shiva is an astute marketeer with strong business acumen and is known to craft great brands. I am glad to welcome him to the HUL Leadership team and truly believe that his rich experience in food and beverages will be of immense help to the business. Srinandan has been a part of the HUL Leadership for over seven years and has a strong track record in general management, customer development and marketing. I am sure he will take the home care business to new heights. Deepak returned to HUL in 2022 and since then has delivered consistent results in Homecare. Under his leadership, Surf Excel crossed the $1-billion milestone,” said Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL.