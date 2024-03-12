Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has introduced a foster/kinship caregiver leave policy.

HUL presently offers parental support options including parental leave, adoption leave, secondary caregiver leave and fertility support. The foster/kinship caregiver leave is provided to ensure that caregivers for foster children or kinship can balance their professional responsibilities with their caregiving duties.

“At HUL, we believe in creating a workplace where every individual feels supported and valued, and our equitable policies are paving the way for the empowerment of a diverse workforce. The launch of the Foster/ Kinship Caregiver Leave underscores our commitment to diversity and family well-being. By pioneering this initiative, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that values all forms of caregiving and enables our employees to choose based on their needs, circumstances and context,” said Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director HR & CHRO, Unilever South Asia.