Hyderabad-based aircraft engine parts plant to set up two more units in 2020

Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools, a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of high precision engineering parts for aerospace and defence industries, has firmed up plans to set up two more units in 2020.

The company has adequate land in the Hardware Park and Adhibatla, where the Telangana State promoted, Aerospace Park is coming up. In Adhibatla, an avionics unit will be set up and in the Hardware Park a landing gear making unit, said, Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director.

The company has a strong order book for the next 5 years from both Indian and global customers. It plans to invest upto Rs 50 cr in the immediate expansion programme. Raghu Vamsi has also joint ventures with Adani’s and Computech, to make products for the Defence Ministry.

In November, the firm set up its aircraft engine components manufacturing plant in joint venture with Industria de Tuberias Aeronauticas (ITA), a subsidiary of ITP of Spain and the British company Reginson Engineering.

ITP, Spain is a partner to commercial original engine manufacturers such as Rolls Royce, General Electric, Pratt & Whitney and Honeywell.

Reginson is a accessories provider for the aerospace industry based in the UK.

The plant will see an investment of Rs 25 crore in three phases with a target to achieve a turnover of Rs 10 crore in the first year and Rs 100 crore in the next five, he said.

The JV in IDA Gandhinagar, near Balanagar will manufacture machined components designed to be assembled into rigid and flexible pipes or ducts, i.e, end fittings, which go into the Aircraft engines.

The JV called “Reginson India” will see ITA providing the market access , Reginson the product know how, and Raghu Vamsi chipping in with the local market knowledge and industrial capabilities.

According to Vikas, the JV is a first of its kind in engine components manufacturing in Aerospace Market in the country.

India is fast becoming a major global aerospace market, aided by a combination of increasing defence spending, a booming commercial aviation market, and rising technological and manufacturing capabilities among local companies, he added.

Started in the early 2000’s. Raghu Vamsi has established expertise to manufacture high end and high quality precision parts and supplying them to Aerospace & Defence Sector in India and abroad.