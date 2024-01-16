Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the new Creta sports utility vehicle (SUV), with introductory prices starting ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the Petrol version is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20 lakh, the Diesel variant is priced at ₹.12.45 lakh to ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is powered by a mix of refined, torquey and ferocious powertrains including- 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT), to provide superior driving experiences to customer. All powertrains are equipped with ISG, to deliver an optimum combination of performance & efficiency.

The new Creta promises a paradigm shift with cutting-edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance and comfort and convenience features, the company said.

“Hyundai Creta is a brand beloved by India, captivating over nine-lakh customers, and counting, it made India ‘Live the SUV life’. The new Hyundai Creta with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active and passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again,” Un Soo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said here at the launch.

He said the company was confident that the new Creta will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the Creta brand, ‘remaining the undisputed’.

The new Creta presents a bold design catering to the new-age tech-savvy customers who embrace the spirit of exploring. The distinctive front profile with new Signature Horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs, black chrome parametric radiator grille and quad beam LED headlamps create a commanding look to the new Creta, the company said.

The redesigned rear profile is accentuated with all-new signature connected LED tail lamps, new tail gate, bumpers and skid plate design and a new aerodynamic spoiler.

From the inside, the new Creta has a technologically advanced and premium 26.03 cm (10.25”) digital cluster featuring dynamic themes switchable with every drive mode. The 20.63 cm digital cluster features a display for ADAS, including dedicated read-outs for Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Collision Avoidance.

All new Blind View Monitor

The digital cluster also features a Blind View Monitor, relaying feed from cameras placed at the ORVMs. Together, these features ensure customers are always aware of the driving conditions, the company said.

On safety, the new Creta comes with six airbags as standard, three-point seat belts for all seats, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Emergency Stop Signal, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Highline and Front Seatbelt Pretensioner with Driver Anchor Pretensioner.