Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3 stars, Toyota Urban Cruiser gets 4 in Global NCAP crash test

Hyundai Creta, one of India’s largest-selling sports utility vehicles has scored a three-star rating for adult and child occupant safety assigned by Global NCAP in its latest crash test. While the Hyundai i20 scored similar ratings as the Creta in the same tests conducted as per Global NCAP standards, the Toyota Urban Cruiser scored four-star rating for adult and three-star rating for child occupant safety.

The Global NCAP safest cars for India list is dominated by Indian brands, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon have all scored five-star ratings in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Creta disappoints

The Hyundai Creta was tested in its most basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and antilock braking system (ABS). “It recorded an unstable structure and the risk of injury to the lower legs and feet of the driver. Lack of ISOFIX anchorages (attachment points for child safety) and 3-point belts in all seating positions explains the child occupant protection results,” Global NCAP said.

Global NCAP was surprised to see in such a new model (Creta) the lack of 3-point belts in all seating positions, lack of ESC and no side head impact protection as standard, said the London-based organisation which has crash tested over 50 models sold in India. The Creta is the highest selling model for Hyundai in India with average monthly sales of more than 10,000 units.

The Hyundai i20 used for the test was with the most basic safety specification featuring two frontal airbags and ABS. During the assessment the car showed an unstable structure, a risk of the driver airbag not fully protecting the driver’s head and weak protection to the driver’s chest, according to the test result.

Despite using the ISOFIX anchorages to install both Child Restraint Systems (CRS) the 3-year old dummy showed high deceleration in the head during the crash. It was surprising that this model is still being sold with a lap belt (all seating positions should have 3 point belts) in the rear centre seat, no ESC and no side head impact protection as standard in comparison to the same model in Europe that offers Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment, Global NCAP said.

Urban Cruiser

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-derived Toyota Urban Cruiser scored better at the test in comparison. The Toyota model which was used for the test had the most basic safety specification fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. As per Global NCAP’s assessment the vehicle showed a stable structure and adequate to good protection of critical body regions of the adults. The CRS installed using the ISOFIX anchorages showed good protection of both child occupants, Global NCAP said.