Battery issues: Hyundai India initiates voluntary recall of Kona Electric

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said it has initiated a voluntary recall for Kona Electric due to potential problems in the high-voltage battery system. It said this recall would impact all the vehicles manufactured from April 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020.

This is the first time recall of Kona Electric SUV is being done in India, and the company said it would inspect the high voltage battery system (BMS) through this recall.

In a statement, HMIL said it is initiating the voluntary recall “to inspect possible potential of certain electrical deficiencies in the high-voltage battery system of vehicles manufactured between 01 April 2019 to 31 Oct 2020 at no cost to customers.”

“HMIL will voluntarily recall the vehicles, totalling 456 numbers.... . Owners of the vehicles will be notified in a phased manner to bring their vehicle for inspection at all authorized Hyundai Electric Vehicle Dealers. HMIL will deliver the best service and attention to customers with its strong service and support network across the country,” the company statement added.

According to media reports, the carmaker had initiated a similar recall in South Korea in October over a possible short cut due to issues with high-voltage battery cells. Recalls have also been done in North America and Europe in the past two years.