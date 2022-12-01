Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), has announced ‘Mission Chennai’, a health and road safety initiative aimed at fostering safe driving habits while emphasising self-healthcare regime for Public and Private transport drivers.

The project with the road safety campaign message - “Ungal Gavanathirkku” aims to sensitize the driver community in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts on road safety and preventive healthcare to safeguard their health.

The programme aims to cover 30,000 drivers in the mentioned three districts in a year and will offer free preliminary health check-ups for 18,000 public and private transport drivers with curative and preventive counselling by qualified medical professionals at various touch points with a sustained follow-up plan, according to a statement.

HMIF will also conduct awareness sessions by qualified trainers, covering 12,000 corporate employees and drivers by sensitising them about road safety and related personal health implications.

“Under our global vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, we aim to create an amicable ecosystem realizing dreams of mankind by going ‘Beyond Mobility’ and creating future role models driving social change. Our ‘Mission Chennai’ project endeavours to spread awareness about the importance of self-healthcare and road safety for drivers. We are confident this initiative will bring a positive change in the lives of drivers and soon become a mass movement with its wings spread across different parts of the country.” Gopala Krishnan CS, Trustee, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, said.

In addition to this, a survey will also be conducted among beneficiaries on their road use experience to understand the existing issues and sustainable solutions for Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts.

The survey would highlight some very pertinent issues, such as blind spots, civic issues, traffic signals, short-cuts, wrong-side driving, and high-traffic areas like school areas and marketplaces by engaging Government authorities, it added.