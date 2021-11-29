I-T search operations at Ratnamani Metals

The Income Tax Department carried out search operations at the registered office, corporate office, branch offices and plants of BSE-listed Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd from November 23, 2021 to November 27, 2021.

" Further, during the search operations as a responsible company all the concerned employees/staff of the Company extended their full co-operation to the Income Tax Officials and provided all the information/documents, sought for. We do not foresee any material impact on the Company’s current or future business operations," the company said in a stock exchange filing