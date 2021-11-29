Companies

I-T search operations at Ratnamani Metals

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 29, 2021

Do not foresee any material impact on the company’s current or future business operations, says the filing.

The Income Tax Department carried out search operations at the registered office, corporate office, branch offices and plants of BSE-listed Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd from November 23, 2021 to November 27, 2021.

" Further, during the search operations as a responsible company all the concerned employees/staff of the Company extended their full co-operation to the Income Tax Officials and provided all the information/documents, sought for. We do not foresee any material impact on the Company’s current or future business operations," the company said in a stock exchange filing

Published on November 29, 2021

