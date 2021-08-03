IAMAI appoints Gulshan Rai as Advisory Board Member

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), an industry body formed under the aegis of the Fintech Convergence Council of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has appointed Gulshan Rai as its Advisory Board Member.
Rai is India’s first and former cybersecurity coordinator, and has also been serving as a distinguished fellow, ORF.
“His vast experience will help shape BACC further and lay a very strong and secure foundation for this innovative industry. It’s an impetus for the industry, which is at a nascent stage but has bigger dreams. We feel privileged that Dr Rai’s rich experience will be tremendously beneficial for the council and continue to drive the industry in the right direction,” Naveen Surya, Advisory Board Member, IAMAI-BACC, said.
Rai has over 30 years of experience in information technology, including e-governance, cybersecurity, and cyber laws. He played an instrumental role in drafting national policies on cyber laws and cyber security. He represented the country in various Internet governance and cybersecurity discussions.
He had served as the Director-General, CERT-in (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MeitY) and Executive Director, ERNET India. He was also the group coordinator, e-security and cyber law division, MeitY.
“The Council is playing an active role in paving the way for blockchain and crypto in the country in an appropriate manner. I am keen to share my contribution to the industry and excited to do my bit for the betterment and growth of our nation,” Rai said.
The BACC has been supporting the crypto industry since 2017. It was formed with the vision of doing public advocacy for the industry, to increase awareness about crypto and provide industry guidance. All major crypto exchanges are members of this industry body.
