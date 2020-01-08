IBM’s two top officials quit; appoints Sandip Patel as MD of India and South Asia

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
IBM India is starting the new year with the loss of two senior leaders– India MD Karan Bajwa and APAC CEO Harriet Green.
IBM has already announced Sandip Patel as Bajwa's successor, with a designation of managing director of IBM's India & South Asia (ISA) operations. Green on the other hand will be replaced by Brenda Harvey, who is currently the General Manager, US Public Market. Her new designation will be GM, Asia Pacific.
Bajwa's departure from IBM will come as a big shock for the technology major as the company was still in the process of realigning to Bajwa's One IBM vision, integrating various teams to strategically focus on key clients while at the same time go aggressively after digital deals.
Bajwa joined IBM in 2016 as Executive for Strategy and Transformation in the Asia Pacific region. He was earlier Managing Director, Microsoft India, where besides leading the India business for the company, he also the led the cloud transition and the ecosystem engagement.
Bajwa had worked with IBM for five years leading the company’s networking business and was based in Singapore from 2001-05.
As the new managing director of IBM in ISA, Patel will be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM's sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Additionally, he will play a critical role in enabling India’s capabilities across IBM’s global missions, global centers of excellence, research and innovation labs.
Patel has been brought in from IBM's Boston, Massachusetts unit where he was IBM’s global general manager for the Insurance industry and was responsible for IBM’s business across all brands in this market segment.
