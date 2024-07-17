Healthcare financing startup Icanheal has secured an investment of ₹15 crore from IvyCap Ventures. The company aims to these funds to strengthen its capabilities in catering to millions of patients, especially those dealing with critical diseases such as cancer, through tailored healthcare financing solutions.
“Healthcare in India is rapidly evolving, and our platform is focused on making advanced treatments more affordable and accessible to all patients. This funding will enable us to expand our operations and advance our mission of enhancing healthcare outcomes nationwide,” said Girish Poddar and Amit Backliwal, Founders of Icanheal.
Icanheal said it aims to democratize healthcare solutions through features such as easy-to-pay instalments and claims reimbursement. These solutions are designed to enhance accessibility, promote better adherence to treatments, and ultimately improve overall patient outcomes, claims the company.
Founded in 2011, IvyCap Ventures has invested in approximately 50 companies across diverse sectors including health-tech, consumer-tech, deep-tech, fintech, edtech, agri-tech, and space-tech. On April 30, IvyCap Ventures announced the final close of its third fund at ₹2,100 crore. With this fund, the firm intends to invest in approximately 25 early-stage start-ups.
