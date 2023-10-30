Ad volumes have seen a growth in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 compared to the previous edition held in 2019. As per the latest data released by TAM Sports, ad volumes witnessed a growth of 24 per cent on television in the first 23 matches of the ongoing World Cup compared with the same duration in the previous edition. This was backed by growth in the number of categories and advertisers that have come onboard the ongoing World Cup.

More Advertisers

Body fragrances, cars, digital wallets, gaming and aerated soft drinks have emerged as the top five categories being advertised in the tournament during the first 23 matches. The top five categories contributed nearly 33 per cent share of the ad volumes on TV during these matches, TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media noted.

“Count of categories, advertisers and brands grew by 29 per cent, 2 per cent and 24 per cent respectively in ICC World Cup 2023 compared to ICC World Cup 2019 during the first 23 matches, “ the report noted. Over 45 new categories and over 165 new brands have been seen advertising the World Cup on TV during these matches.

Consumer Brands

The top five advertisers included Vini Cosmetics, Mahindra & Mahindra, FX Mart, Hindustan Unilever and Coca-Cola India during these matches. “ The top five advertisers cumulatively contributed 32 per cent share of the ad volumes during the first 23 matches of the World Cup,” TAM Sports added.

Some of the new categories visible on World Cup 2023, which were not advertised in World Cup 2019 included airlines, footwear, consumer durables and home appliances and paints. Major consumer product makers have been betting big on the ongoing World Cup since its coinciding with the festival season.

Last week, Disney Star had said that over 362 million viewers tuned in to the live broadcast of the first 18 matches of the World Cup on television.

